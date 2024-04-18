Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Thursday 4/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former, specifically home run props.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Home Run Props

The Tampa Bay Rays have a 4.62 implied run total and can reach that with a few long balls today.

In the final games of their series versus the Los Angeles Angels, the Rays will be up against Griffin Canning, a pitcher we can certainly target for home runs.

Last season, Canning allowed a .508 SLG, 2.25 HR/9, 38.1% fly-ball rate, 42.5% hard-contact rate, and 23.2% HR/FB ratio versus right-handed hitters. Canning is off to a similarly bad start this season, albeit, with a small sample size.

We turn to Yandy Diaz, who was solid last year against righty pitchers with a 152 wRC+, .384 wOBA, .156 ISO, 41.7% hard-contact rate, and 27.6% fly-ball rate. The fly-ball rate is a bit lower than I'd like to see but the hard-contact rate is elite and Canning isn't a great pitcher.

Next up, we to a later game with Jorge Soler of the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks, in what should be an exciting weekend series with plenty of offense. That offense can get going tonight against Ryne Nelson, who has some serious issues with fly balls.

Last year, Nelson allowed a .502 SLG, .340 wOBA, 4.90 xFIP, 1.79 HR/9, 46.7% fly-ball rate, and 37.8% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. It's a juicy stat line to see for Giants' hitters and it brings me to Soler.

He's got tremendous power and ended last season with a 110 wRC+, .219 ISO, .336 wOBA, 43.0% fly-ball rate, and 41.2% hard-contact rate. Soler is one of the best power hitters in the league and he's got the matchup to show that off tonight.

