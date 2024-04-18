3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 4/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

MLB Prop Bets

Corey Seager feels overdue for some success today. I like him to Record 2+ Total Bases this afternoon. The Texas Rangers will collide with the Minnesota Twins and their starter Kenta Maeda.

Maeda has not had the hottest of starts to his season, which is great news for Seager and company. The right-handed starter currently has a 4.83 SIERA through three starts, allowing 14 hits, 11 runs (10 earned), and a stunning four home runs already. He's giving up big hits, which is why his 42.6% fly-ball rate and 6.53 FIP paint an even better picture that this is a matchup for Seager to thrive from.

Texas' shortstop has done a lot of good for the Rangers already in his career, so the expectation has to be that he will turn things around in due time. Notably, he still has a .297 batting average -- the pop just hasn't been there yet. After recording 42 doubles and 33 home runs a year ago, Seager has only two doubles and a single long ball to his name right now.

As I said at the start, he's overdue. Seager is coming off a two-hit performance last night but hasn't had an extra-base hit in the past five games. It's time to turn things around today at the plate, and he will try to do so against his former teammate.

With a 40.4% fly-ball rate at the plate, Seager can finally get to making the noise he and the Rangers have become accustomed to.

The Boston Red Sox have the best implied total on today's slate against the Cleveland Guardians and starter Carlos Carrasco, coming into tonight with a 4.84 mark, per numberFire's heat map.

Carrasco has been a bit lucky so far this season, as his 3.55 ERA and 3.83 FIP show. The 37-year-old has a rough 5.41 SIERA and 5.29 xFIP that better illustrate how he's been as a pitcher this year. He struggled in a huge way last season with a 6.80 ERA and 18 homers allowed in just 90 innings -- so the Red Sox should be able to get to him today.

Out of the Red Sox's lineup, I believe Triston Casas is the one to go with today to Record an RBI. Casas has opened the campaign strong with a .364 wOBA and .261 ISO. He's got five home runs and nine RBIs through 19 games -- both of which should be more at this stage. Casas was inches away from his sixth home run last night before it just went foul.

It would have been his fourth in five games, showing that he's seeing the ball well right now. Whether it comes via dinger or just driving in a run, the first baseman is in the heart of a Red Sox order that counts on him to produce. It's hard not to like his chances, especially with how the implied total sides with the Sox.

I'd also consider Casas to Hit a Home Run (+560), too.

Quietly, Jung Hoo Lee is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak. Let's get him while he's hot.

Lee already has 20 hits this season, and despite the .270 batting average and .295 wOBA, he's doing enough as he adjusts to the major league game. The San Francisco Giants' outfielder already has six multi-hit games to his credit, including two in his last three games. That reads as Lee figuring it out more and more at the plate. Lee will have the right matchup tonight as well to keep it up.

Ryne Nelson will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in tonight's tilt. The righty hasn't done too well at slowing down hitters, as shown by him allowing a 39.1% hard-hit rate and 45.7% fly-ball rate. Beyond that, he's allowed 17 hits in just 13 2/3 innings. This is the perfect starter for Lee to get on and hopefully make the impact we're looking for in this game.

Betting on a player to grab two knocks can be tough, but Lee's recent trend and current hitting streak are enough to have trust in a good matchup. Ride with the rookie tonight.

