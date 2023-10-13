Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 6 Player Props and MLB ALCS and NLCS Previews

Week 6 in the NFL features a handful of teams playing without impactful players. Can we find betting value in looking at their teammates' player props at FanDuel Sportsbook? LateRound.com's JJ Zachariason joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to break down his view of those situations and other props he likes (4:04). Later, Rob Friedman, Pitching Ninja, joins the show to help preview the ALCS and NLCS pitching matchups (15:52). Finally, Sannes digs into what his models are saying about this weekend's NASCAR races in Las Vegas (27:42).

