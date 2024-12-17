Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Giants and their seventh-ranked pass defense (200.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Pitts worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Pitts vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.25

32.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

With 71.6 fantasy points in 2024 (5.1 per game), Pitts is the 15th-ranked player at the TE position and 174th among all players.

In his last three games, Pitts has posted 4.2 fantasy points (1.4 per game), as he's turned 12 targets into five catches for 42 yards and zero TDs.

Pitts has been targeted 21 times, with 10 receptions for 106 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 10.6 fantasy points (2.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pitts' fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 21.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

Five players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

