Red Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are up against the Houston Astros.

Red Sox vs Astros Game Info

Boston Red Sox (65-54) vs. Houston Astros (66-52)

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Red Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-174) | HOU: (+146)

BOS: (-174) | HOU: (+146) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-102) | HOU: +1.5 (-118)

BOS: -1.5 (-102) | HOU: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 13-4, 2.24 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (13-4) to the mound, while Cristian Javier will answer the bell for the Astros. When Crochet starts, his team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season. When Crochet starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 14-7. Last season Javier and his team finished 3-4-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Javier's team was the moneyline underdog just one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Red Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.3%)

Red Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +146 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Astros Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Astros. The Red Sox are -102 to cover, and the Astros are -118.

The over/under for Red Sox-Astros on Aug. 11 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Red Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 10-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 118 opportunities.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 67-51-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 60.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-15).

Houston has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-62-4 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together a 59-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .264 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 64th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified batters, he is 75th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Story has 113 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.301/.422.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 83 hits, batting .251 this season with 35 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a slugging percentage of .476, a team-best for the Astros. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Altuve heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with a double, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has racked up 110 hits with a .372 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .315 while slugging .487.

His batting average ranks third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 15 walks.

Carlos Correa is batting .281 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks.

Red Sox vs Astros Head to Head

8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

