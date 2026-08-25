Matt Olson And Braves Face Dodgers On Aug. 25

Olson is hitting for a .258 BA, .333 OBP and .531 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .865, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 89 runs. In 570 plate appearances, he has hit 36 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Tyler Glasnow makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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