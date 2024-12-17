Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Minnesota Vikings and their second-ranked run defense (89.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Charbonnet a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Charbonnet vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.13

51.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.86

15.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 77th overall, as he has put up 126.9 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

During his last three games, Charbonnet has 54.0 total fantasy points (18.0 per game), toting the ball 34 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 84 yards on 10 catches (14 targets).

Charbonnet has 56.7 total fantasy points (11.3 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 44 times for 241 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 86 yards on 12 catches (16 targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy season so far was Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he caught seven balls on seven targets for 59 yards, good for 31.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet's matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.5 fantasy points. He ran for three yards on four carries on the day with two catches for two yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Four players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

