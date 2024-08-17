Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (73-50) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-64)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-245) | DET: (+200)

NYY: (-245) | DET: (+200) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-146) | DET: +1.5 (+122)

NYY: -1.5 (-146) | DET: +1.5 (+122) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 13-7, 4.18 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 3-5, 5.76 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (13-7) against the Tigers and Keider Montero (3-5). Rodon's team is 13-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has won 68.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-6). When Montero starts, the Tigers are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Montero's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.6%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is a +200 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -245 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Yankees are at the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (-146 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is +122 to cover.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

Yankees versus Tigers, on August 17, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (56.5%) in those contests.

This year New York has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of their 120 opportunities.

The Yankees are 61-59-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have gone 37-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.8% of those games).

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-56-2).

The Tigers have a 64-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 143 hits and an OBP of .466 to go with a slugging percentage of .709. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Judge will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .305 with 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 103 walks. He's slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .436.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .247 with a .385 slugging percentage and 46 RBI this year.

Alex Verdugo is batting .235 with a .294 OBP and 53 RBI for New York this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Matt Vierling has a team-high .440 slugging percentage. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Colt Keith has 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Kerry Carpenter has 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .286.

Javier Baez is hitting .188 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

8/16/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/31/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.