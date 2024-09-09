Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (82-61) vs. Kansas City Royals (79-65)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | KC: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | KC: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 14-9, 4.19 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 9-10, 3.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (14-9) to the mound, while Brady Singer (9-10) will take the ball for the Royals. Rodon's team is 14-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team is 14-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 15-13-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Royals are 4-10 in Singer's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.9%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -184 favorite, while Kansas City is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -134 to cover.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals game on Sept. 9, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 61 wins in the 111 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 20-15 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 140 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 140 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 70-70-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-36).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 141 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-73-2).

The Royals have a 78-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 161 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .695. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 114 walks. He's batting .291 and slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .420.

He ranks 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .264 with a .450 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Chisholm heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double.

Anthony Volpe has 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .603, and has 192 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .336).

He ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Salvador Perez is hitting .270 with 27 doubles, 25 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .239.

Hunter Renfroe is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/21/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

