Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

In MLB action on Friday, the New York Yankees face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (77-76) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

NYY: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160)

NYY: +1.5 (-194) | ARI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver (Yankees) - 2-5, 6.77 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 2-8, 5.86 ERA

The probable starters are Luke Weaver (2-5) for the Yankees and Pfaadt (2-8) for the Diamondbacks. When Weaver starts, his team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season. Weaver's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pfaadt starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 9-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 6-5 in Pfaadt's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -110 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Diamondbacks are +160 to cover, while the Yankees are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Diamondbacks on September 22 is 8. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 49, or 55.7%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 50-39 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 151 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 75-76-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks are 40-40 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Arizona has gone 38-40 (48.7%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-79-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have an 83-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (154) this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 40th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Torres has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Aaron Judge has 13 doubles, 32 home runs and 80 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .396.

Anthony Volpe has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .209/.284/.388.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.513), and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (153, while batting .288).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .311 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ketel Marte's .491 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average ranks 23rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .261.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks while batting .265.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!