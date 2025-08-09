FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Xavier Legette 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Xavier Legette 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette was 67th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 76.1. Going into 2025, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Xavier Legette Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Legette's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points76.120368
2025 Projected Fantasy Points82.014256

Xavier Legette 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Legette finished with 13.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 66 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints3.574350
Week 3@Raiders4.232420
Week 4Bengals13.6106661
Week 5@Bears0.81180
Week 6Falcons8.343231
Week 7@Commanders0.93230
Week 8@Broncos9.474341

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Xavier Legette vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers threw the football on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Legette's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Xavier Legette8449497412
Adam Thielen624861557
Jalen Coker463247827
David Moore5732351311

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Legette? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup