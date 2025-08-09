Xavier Legette 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette was 67th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 76.1. Going into 2025, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Xavier Legette Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Legette's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|76.1
|203
|68
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.0
|142
|56
Xavier Legette 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Legette finished with 13.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 66 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3.5
|7
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|4.2
|3
|2
|42
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|13.6
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 5
|@Bears
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Falcons
|8.3
|4
|3
|23
|1
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|0.9
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|9.4
|7
|4
|34
|1
Xavier Legette vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers threw the football on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Legette's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Xavier Legette
|84
|49
|497
|4
|12
|Adam Thielen
|62
|48
|615
|5
|7
|Jalen Coker
|46
|32
|478
|2
|7
|David Moore
|57
|32
|351
|3
|11
Want more data and analysis on Xavier Legette? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.