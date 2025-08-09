Xavier Legette 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette was 67th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 76.1. Going into 2025, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Xavier Legette Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Legette's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 76.1 203 68 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 82.0 142 56

Xavier Legette 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Legette finished with 13.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 66 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 4 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3.5 7 4 35 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4.2 3 2 42 0 Week 4 Bengals 13.6 10 6 66 1 Week 5 @Bears 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 6 Falcons 8.3 4 3 23 1 Week 7 @Commanders 0.9 3 2 3 0 Week 8 @Broncos 9.4 7 4 34 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Xavier Legette vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers threw the football on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Legette's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Xavier Legette 84 49 497 4 12 Adam Thielen 62 48 615 5 7 Jalen Coker 46 32 478 2 7 David Moore 57 32 351 3 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Legette? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.