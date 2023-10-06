World Series Odds Heading Into the Divisional Round

The Division Series for the American League and National League kicks off this Saturday as the road to the World Series continues.

With the likes of the Tampa Bay Rays already being eliminated, the World Series odds have taken a shift, with one of baseball's top teams packing their bags early.

Outside of the obvious division leaders like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, the remainder of the field feels pretty wide open in terms of who can win the Fall Classic. A team like the Philadelphia Phillies can always make a real splash, much like they did a season ago from the Wild Card spot.

Ahead of the Division Series, let's check out the updated odds for the eight teams remaining in the MLB postseason.

Here's a look at the World Series odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team World Series Odds Atlanta Braves +270 Los Angeles Dodgers +400 Houston Astros +450 Baltimore Orioles +700 Philadelphia Phillies +850 Texas Rangers +900 Minnesota Twins +900 View Full Table

ALDS Series Previews

NLDS Series Previews

