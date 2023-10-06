World Series Odds Heading Into the Divisional Round
The Division Series for the American League and National League kicks off this Saturday as the road to the World Series continues.
With the likes of the Tampa Bay Rays already being eliminated, the World Series odds have taken a shift, with one of baseball's top teams packing their bags early.
Outside of the obvious division leaders like the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, the remainder of the field feels pretty wide open in terms of who can win the Fall Classic. A team like the Philadelphia Phillies can always make a real splash, much like they did a season ago from the Wild Card spot.
Ahead of the Division Series, let's check out the updated odds for the eight teams remaining in the MLB postseason.
Here's a look at the World Series odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
Team
World Series Odds
|Atlanta Braves
|+270
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|+400
|Houston Astros
|+450
|Baltimore Orioles
|+700
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+850
|Texas Rangers
|+900
|Minnesota Twins
|+900
MLB Playoff Bracket
ALDS Series Previews
NLDS Series Previews
