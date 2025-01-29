Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and SportsNet

The Washington Wizards (6-39) will try to end a 14-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (14-32) on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at Capital One Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -6.5 231.5 -260 +215

Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (51.8%)

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 25-19-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 17-27-1 this season.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 23 times out of 45 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 51.1% of the time (23 out of 45 games with a set point total).

Toronto has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 10 times in 22 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 24 opportunities this season (54.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 22 opportunities (45.5%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (10-13-0) than away (7-14-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 12 of 23 times at home (52.2%), and 11 of 22 on the road (50%).

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 22 points, 6.7 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Scottie Barnes averages 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 45.7% from the field and 27.2% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Gradey Dick averages 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Ochai Agbaji is averaging 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.7 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.2 points for the Wizards, plus 3.1 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Wizards are getting 11.7 points, 8.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Wizards get 11.5 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

