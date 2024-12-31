Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL (176.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth a look for his next game versus the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Robinson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.72

45.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Robinson is currently the 53rd-ranked player in fantasy (164th overall), with 85.4 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

During his last three games Robinson has been targeted 27 times, with 16 receptions for 171 yards and one TD. He has posted 23.1 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

Robinson has totaled 215 receiving yards and one touchdown on 22 catches (40 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 27.5 (5.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, when he racked up 13.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (0.6 points) in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching two balls for six yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Eagles have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Philadelphia has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Eagles have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.