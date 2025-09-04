UTSA vs Texas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Texas State Bobcats in college football action on Saturday.

UTSA vs Texas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UTSA: (-188) | Texas State: (+155)

UTSA: (-188) | Texas State: (+155) Spread: UTSA: -4.5 (-110) | Texas State: +4.5 (-110)

UTSA: -4.5 (-110) | Texas State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UTSA vs Texas State Betting Trends

UTSA hasn won once against the spread this season.

UTSA has had one game (of one) hit the over this season.

Texas State has covered the spread in every game this year.

Every Texas State game has gone over the point total this year.

UTSA vs Texas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (60.5%)

UTSA vs Texas State Point Spread

UTSA is favored by 4.5 points against Texas State. UTSA is -110 to cover the spread, while Texas State is -110.

UTSA vs Texas State Over/Under

An over/under of 65.5 has been set for UTSA-Texas State on Sept. 6, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UTSA vs Texas State Moneyline

UTSA is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas State is a +155 underdog.

UTSA vs. Texas State Points Insights

The Roadrunners' average implied point total last season was 0.8 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (34.2 implied points on average compared to 35 implied points in this game).

The Bobcats' average implied point total last season (35.2 points) is 4.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (31 points).

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Stadium: Alamodome

