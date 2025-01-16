Up & Adams: Thursday, January 16th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

Kay shares her X FACTOR players for each Divisional Round game. HOF'er Ed Reed discusses what the Baltimore Ravens need to do to contain Josh Allen and defeat the Buffalo Bills.

Then, Luke Kuechly gives us the blueprint on slowing down the Detroit Lions dynamic offense.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!