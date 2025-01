Up & Adams: Monday, January 27th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this episode, Kay shares her thoughts on the AFC and NFC Championship game result.

Robert Griffin III reacts to his Washington Commanders blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and what the future holds for Jayden Daniels.



Then, Kansas City Chiefs CB Joshua Williams talks Steve Spagnuolo and how the defense prepared all week to stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Watch the full episode below:

