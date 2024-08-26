Up & Adams: Monday, August 26th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the latest regarding the New England Patriots quarterback competition and the Washington Commanders’ outlook with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Then, Super Bowl Champion offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth discusses if he’s worried about San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams potentially missing games, whether the Los Angeles Rams can be contenders in 2024, and his thoughts on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Next, editor-in-chief RJ Ochoa gives his thoughts on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance’s struggles in the preseason, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s holdout, and the expectations for the team.

Finally, Kay reveals the first of her top predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

