NFL

Up & Adams: Friday, October 4th, 2024

FanDuel TV
FanDuel TV@FanDuelTV

Up & Adams: Friday, October 4th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On today's episode we have Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

We also look ahead to the Week 5 slate of NFL games.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

