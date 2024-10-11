Up & Adams: Friday, October 11th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

The 2-time NBA champ Kevin Durant is back! Hear about how he can score a million points without dribbling…and Kay gets all of his picks for this weekend’s NFL action.

The Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum joins on his bye week to talk about this 5-0 start. Kay also digs into the big San Francisco 49ers win last night in Seattle. And how can the Seattle Seahawks get back on track after last night? ‘Hawks legend Shaun Alexander will be here and hopefully have some answers for the 12s.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

