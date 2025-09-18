UConn vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UConn: (-1786) | Ball State: (+920)

UConn: (-1786) | Ball State: (+920) Spread: UConn: -21.5 (-106) | Ball State: +21.5 (-114)

UConn: -21.5 (-106) | Ball State: +21.5 (-114) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Ball State Betting Trends

UConn has won twice against the spread this year.

UConn has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of UConn's three games have gone over the point total.

Ball State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Ball State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of Ball State's three games has hit the over.

UConn vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (91.9%)

UConn vs Ball State Point Spread

UConn is favored by 21.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Ball State, the underdog, is -114.

UConn vs Ball State Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for UConn-Ball State on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UConn vs Ball State Moneyline

Ball State is the underdog, +920 on the moneyline, while UConn is a -1786 favorite.

UConn vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 40.0 27 28.0 105 54.2 3 Ball State 12.3 127 34.0 120 49.5 3

UConn vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.