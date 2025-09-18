FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

UConn vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs Ball State Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: UConn: (-1786) | Ball State: (+920)
  • Spread: UConn: -21.5 (-106) | Ball State: +21.5 (-114)
  • Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Ball State Betting Trends

  • UConn has won twice against the spread this year.
  • UConn has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Two of UConn's three games have gone over the point total.
  • Ball State has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • Ball State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • One of Ball State's three games has hit the over.

UConn vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (91.9%)

UConn vs Ball State Point Spread

UConn is favored by 21.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Ball State, the underdog, is -114.

UConn vs Ball State Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for UConn-Ball State on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UConn vs Ball State Moneyline

Ball State is the underdog, +920 on the moneyline, while UConn is a -1786 favorite.

UConn vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UConn40.02728.010554.23
Ball State12.312734.012049.53

UConn vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

