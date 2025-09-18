UConn vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
UConn vs Ball State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UConn: (-1786) | Ball State: (+920)
- Spread: UConn: -21.5 (-106) | Ball State: +21.5 (-114)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UConn vs Ball State Betting Trends
- UConn has won twice against the spread this year.
- UConn has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of UConn's three games have gone over the point total.
- Ball State has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Ball State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One of Ball State's three games has hit the over.
UConn vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (91.9%)
UConn vs Ball State Point Spread
UConn is favored by 21.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Ball State, the underdog, is -114.
UConn vs Ball State Over/Under
An over/under of 52.5 has been set for UConn-Ball State on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
UConn vs Ball State Moneyline
Ball State is the underdog, +920 on the moneyline, while UConn is a -1786 favorite.
UConn vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UConn
|40.0
|27
|28.0
|105
|54.2
|3
|Ball State
|12.3
|127
|34.0
|120
|49.5
|3
UConn vs. Ball State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.