Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Wideout Tyler Lockett faces a matchup against the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (223.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the New York Giants, Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Lockett for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Lockett vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants Game Day: October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.13

8.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.90

56.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 24.3 fantasy points this season (8.1 per game), Lockett is the 49th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 121st among all players.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Lockett posted 5.4 fantasy points, recording three receptions on seven targets for 34 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Giants have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

New York has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed a TD catch by three players this season.

New York has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

New York has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

