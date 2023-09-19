Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (149 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Lockett a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Lockett vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.16

8.16 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.78

57.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Lockett Fantasy Performance

With 18.9 fantasy points in 2023 (9.5 per game), Lockett is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 83rd overall.

Through two games this year, Lockett has posted 18.9 fantasy points, as he's caught 10 passes on 14 targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Lockett posted 17.9 fantasy points, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards and two TDs.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

Carolina has not allowed someone to pass for more than one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of One player has caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

