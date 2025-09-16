Tyler Lockett Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Tyler Lockett and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their seventh-ranked pass defense (169.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tyler Lockett Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.64

24.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Lockett is currently the 126th-ranked player in fantasy (332nd overall), with 0.9 total fantasy points (0.5 per game).

Through two games this season, Lockett has compiled 0.9 total fantasy points, reeling in two balls (on four targets) for nine yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Lockett put up 0.9 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on three targets for nine yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Indianapolis' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

