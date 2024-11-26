Tyler Lockett Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Wideout Tyler Lockett faces a matchup versus the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (174.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the New York Jets, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Lockett for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jets? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Lockett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Lockett vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.44

39.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Lockett Fantasy Performance

Lockett is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 163rd overall, as he has put up 61.5 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Lockett has tallied 102 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches (10 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.2 (5.4 per game) during that stretch.

Lockett has totaled 156 receiving yards and one score on 12 catches (19 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 21.6 points (4.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Lockett's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he put up 12.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Lockett stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, catching one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have given up a touchdown catch by eight players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

New York has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jets have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Lockett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.