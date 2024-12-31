Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will match up with the 32nd-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (176.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Allgeier a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Allgeier vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.87

28.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 2.93

2.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 86.3 fantasy points in 2024 (5.4 per game), Allgeier is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position and 162nd among all players.

Over his last three games, Allgeier has totaled 9.3 fantasy points (3.1 per game) as he's rushed for 84 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 26 attempts.

Allgeier has amassed 23.8 fantasy points (4.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 163 yards with one touchdown on 43 attempts.

The high point of Allgeier's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught one ball on one target for three yards, good for 18.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyler Allgeier stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, rushing zero times for zero yards, with one reception for -1 yards as a receiver (-0.1 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed 10 players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed five players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 28 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this season.

Nine players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.