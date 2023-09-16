Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16
The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs White Sox Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (78-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-92)
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-220) | CHW: (+184)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 10-7, 3.48 ERA vs Touki Toussaint (White Sox) - 3-7, 5.65 ERA
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox. When Lopez starts, his team is 11-16-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team is 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Toussaint's starts. The White Sox have a 3-7 record in Toussaint's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (62.7%)
Twins vs White Sox Moneyline
- Minnesota is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +184 underdog despite being at home.
Twins vs White Sox Spread
- The Twins are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -137 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +114.
Twins vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Twins versus White Sox contest on September 16 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.
Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Twins have won in 56, or 58.9%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.
- The Twins' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 145 opportunities.
- In 145 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 68-77-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox have won 31.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-66).
- Chicago is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.
- The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-72-8).
- The White Sox are 71-74-0 ATS this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Carlos Correa has 117 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .402. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .230 batting average, as well.
- He is 125th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
- Max Kepler is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Kepler brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Willi Castro has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- Castro has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBI.
- Royce Lewis has been key for Minnesota with 61 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .545.
- Lewis has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Luis Robert has racked up 138 hits with a .535 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is eighth in slugging.
- Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- He is 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Andrew Benintendi has racked up an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .364. Both lead the White Sox.
- Eloy Jimenez is batting .268 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
Twins vs. White Sox Head to Head
- 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)
- 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/3/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/2/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/12/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/11/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
