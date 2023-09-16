Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The Saturday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (78-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (56-92)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

MIN: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

MIN: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 10-7, 3.48 ERA vs Touki Toussaint (White Sox) - 3-7, 5.65 ERA

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox. When Lopez starts, his team is 11-16-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team is 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Toussaint's starts. The White Sox have a 3-7 record in Toussaint's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (62.7%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +184 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The Twins are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are -137 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +114.

Twins vs White Sox Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus White Sox contest on September 16 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 56, or 58.9%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 145 opportunities.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 68-77-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 31.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-66).

Chicago is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-72-8).

The White Sox are 71-74-0 ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Correa has 117 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .402. All three of those stats are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .230 batting average, as well.

He is 125th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Max Kepler is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Kepler brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Willi Castro has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

Castro has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

Royce Lewis has been key for Minnesota with 61 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .545.

Lewis has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with three home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up 138 hits with a .535 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 68th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 70th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi has racked up an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .364. Both lead the White Sox.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .268 with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/3/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/12/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

