Twins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Twins vs Cardinals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (71-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-64)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Apple TV+

Twins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | STL: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-2, 4.96 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 5-6, 4.07 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to David Festa (2-2, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.07 ERA). Festa and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Festa's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 5-8-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 3-6 in Pallante's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58.2%)

Twins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Twins vs Cardinals moneyline has Minnesota as a -144 favorite, while St. Louis is a +122 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Cardinals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Twins are +146 to cover, and the Cardinals are -178.

Twins vs Cardinals Over/Under

Twins versus Cardinals on August 23 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Twins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (63.4%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has been victorious 33 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 59-64-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 28-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

St. Louis is 4-12 (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-62-2).

The Cardinals have a 58-64-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 98 hits, which ranks first among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .239 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .427.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 67th in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .256/.337/.405 this season and a team-best OPS of .741.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jose Miranda has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Miranda brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a triple.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has totaled 120 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .278 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 87th and he is 36th in slugging.

Burleson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brendan Donovan has an on-base percentage of .331, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Masyn Winn leads his team with a .419 slugging percentage.

