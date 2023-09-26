Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 7:33 PM

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Oakland Athletics.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (83-73) vs. Oakland Athletics (48-108)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-220) | OAK: (+184)

MIN: (-220) | OAK: (+184) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-6, 3.66 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Athletics) - 4-6, 4.29 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics. Ober and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-7. The Athletics have a 12-6-0 record against the spread in Blackburn's starts. The Athletics are 9-7 in Blackburn's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65.6%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Athletics, Minnesota is the favorite at -220, and Oakland is +184 playing on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are -110 to cover, and the Athletics are -110.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Twins-Athletics on September 26, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won nine of 14 games when listed as at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 153 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 73-80-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 30.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-105).

Oakland has a 15-49 record (winning just 23.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-67-8).

The Athletics have a 74-81-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .324 while slugging .475.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Castro enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Jorge Polanco has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.340/.466.

Polanco has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Edouard Julien has 14 home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has a slugging percentage of .351, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Ruiz enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Brent Rooker has collected 107 hits with a .327 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .485.

Including all qualified players, he is 107th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .209.

Ryan Noda is hitting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 74 walks.

Twins vs Athletics Head to Head

7/16/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/14/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/18/2022: 14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/17/2022: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/16/2022: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/8/2022: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2022: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/6/2022: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

