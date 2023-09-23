Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:32 AM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-73) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-85)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-250) | LAA: (+205)

MIN: (-250) | LAA: (+205) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | LAA: +1.5 (-110)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | LAA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 10-10, 4.30 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 6-6, 5.43 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (10-10) versus the Angels and Anderson (6-6). When Ryan starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Ryan's team is 11-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 15-10-0 ATS in Anderson's 25 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 6-7 in Anderson's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (65.5%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -250 favorite at home.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Angels are -110 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -110.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

Twins versus Angels on September 24 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (58.4%) in those contests.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Twins' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 152 opportunities.

The Twins are 72-80-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 33-49 in those games.

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times this season for an 81-69-4 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 71-83-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 42 walks while batting .251. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .469.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Castro has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Edouard Julien has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.375/.446.

Jorge Polanco has been key for Minnesota with 75 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Polanco takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 76th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .272 with 28 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .327.

C.J. Cron has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.

Zach Neto is batting .223 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Twins vs. Angels Head to Head

9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/25/2022: 10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/24/2022: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/14/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2022: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

