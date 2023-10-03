Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the New York Giants, who have the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.8 yards conceded per game).

With Tagovailoa's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Tagovailoa vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.98

19.98 Projected Passing Yards: 284.90

284.90 Projected Passing TDs: 2.11

2.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.21

12.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and ninth overall, as he has put up 81.8 total fantasy points (20.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has connected on 69-of-91 passes for 840 yards, with six passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 54.7 total fantasy points (18.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 10 rushing yards on six attempts.

The peak of Tagovailoa's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, as he tallied 28.4 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa's matchup versus the New England Patriots in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up 12.3 fantasy points. He passed for 249 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against New York this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more TDs in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown catch by four players this year.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

