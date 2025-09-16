Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take on the top-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (124 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Tagovailoa for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bills? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Tagovailoa this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tua Tagovailoa Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Passing Yards: 240.81

240.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.09

3.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa has produced 23.9 fantasy points in 2025 (12.0 per game), which ranks him 25th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 54 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Tagovailoa has completed 40-of-55 passes for 429 yards, with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 23.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Tagovailoa put up 18.6 fantasy points, racking up 315 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have given up a TD reception by three players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.