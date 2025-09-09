Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will play the New England Patriots -- whose pass defense was ranked 10th in the league last year (211.5 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Tagovailoa worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Patriots? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Tagovailoa this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tua Tagovailoa Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 231.08

231.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.98

7.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 181.5 fantasy points (16.5 per game), Tagovailoa was 21st at his position (and 45th in the NFL).

Tagovailoa accumulated 5.3 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards, throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

In his best game last year, Tagovailoa picked up 28.5 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 13 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Tagovailoa finished with 25.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 37-of-46 (80.4%), 365 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 15 against the Houston Texans, Tagovailoa finished with a season-low 3.8 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 29-of-40 (72.5%), 196 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills), Tagovailoa finished with 5.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last year, New England allowed only two quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Patriots last year.

Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Patriots allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New England gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Patriots gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New England allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Patriots allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

On the ground, New England allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Patriots last year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.