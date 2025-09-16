Trey McBride Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride will match up with the sixth-ranked passing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (166 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on McBride, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the 49ers.

Thinking about playing McBride this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Trey McBride Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.59

63.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

McBride Fantasy Performance

With 13.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.0 per game), McBride is the ninth-ranked player at the TE position and 137th among all players.

In two games this season, McBride has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 139 yards and zero TDs, leading to 13.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, McBride hauled in six balls on seven targets for 78 yards, good for 7.8 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed a TD reception by three players this season.

San Francisco has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The 49ers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The 49ers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.