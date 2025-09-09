Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Cincinnati Bengals -- whose passing defense was ranked 21st in the NFL last year (223.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Lawrence a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bengals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Trevor Lawrence Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 246.45

246.45 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.92

15.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Lawrence 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 145.2 fantasy points (14.5 per game), Lawrence was 26th at his position (and 80th in the NFL).

Lawrence picked up 10.3 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 178 yards, throwing for one touchdown with one interception, and ran for 12 yards on four carries.

Lawrence picked up 23.3 fantasy points -- 21-of-32 (65.6%), 308 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season (Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers).

In another good fantasy showing last season, Lawrence finished with 21.2 points -- 28-of-34 (82.4%), 371 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 4-of-10 (40%), 41 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Lawrence finished with 9.4 points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. That was in Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Against Cincinnati last year, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bengals surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati gave up at least two touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bengals allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Cincinnati allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Bengals last season, 28 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cincinnati allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Bengals allowed four players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Cincinnati gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 17 players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Bengals last year.

