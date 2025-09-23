Travis Kelce Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Tight end Travis Kelce has a matchup versus the 31st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (266.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Kelce's next game against the Ravens, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Kelce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Kelce Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.96

47.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Kelce Fantasy Performance

Kelce is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position (143rd overall), tallying 19.4 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

Last week against the New York Giants, Kelce posted 2.6 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on seven targets for 26 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed a TD catch by five players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.