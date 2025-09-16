Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Houston Texans, who have the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (207.5 yards conceded per game).

Travis Hunter Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.65

50.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunter Fantasy Performance

With 5.5 fantasy points in 2025 (2.8 per game), Hunter is the 88th-ranked player at the WR position and 240th among all players.

Through two games this year, Hunter has put up 5.5 fantasy points, as he's hauled in nine passes on 14 targets for 55 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hunter produced 2.2 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on six targets for 22 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Texans this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

A total of Three players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this season.

Houston has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Houston this season.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

