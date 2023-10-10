Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 19th-ranked run defense in the league (119.2 yards allowed per game).

With Etienne's next game against the Colts, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Etienne vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.08

14.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.44

78.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.52

20.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Etienne has compiled 74.0 fantasy points in 2023 (14.8 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 25 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Etienne has delivered 53.4 total fantasy points (17.8 per game), running the ball 65 times for 279 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 115 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets).

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 32.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 136 rushing yards on 26 attempts (5.2 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (4.2 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, running for 40 yards on 12 carries with two catches for two yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Colts this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this season.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

