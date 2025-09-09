Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Cincinnati Bengals -- whose rushing defense was ranked 19th in the league last season (124.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Etienne a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bengals? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Etienne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Travis Etienne Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.03

54.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.11

14.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne 2024 Fantasy Performance

Etienne was 39th at his position, and 164th overall, with 91.2 fantasy points (6.1 per game) last season.

Etienne accumulated 15.6 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 16 carries for 143 yards and zero touchdowns.

In Week 2 last season against the Cleveland Browns, Etienne put up a season-high of 11.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Etienne picked up 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 12 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, Etienne put up a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 3 carries, -1 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Etienne had 3.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 3 carries, 24 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Last year, Cincinnati allowed only two quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Bengals surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati allowed at least two touchdown passes to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Bengals allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Cincinnati last season, six players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Bengals allowed a touchdown reception to 28 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed just two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Bengals allowed four players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Bengals gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.