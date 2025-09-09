Tony Pollard Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will be up against the team with last year's 22nd-ranked rushing defense, the Los Angeles Rams (130.0 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pollard worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Tony Pollard Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.14

88.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.01

12.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 62nd overall and 22nd at his position, Pollard accumulated 159.7 fantasy points (10.0 per game) in 2024.

Pollard picked up 6.9 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 18 carries for 60 yards and zero touchdowns.

Pollard accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Pollard had another strong showing with 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Pollard accumulated 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 6 carries, 14 yards.

Pollard had 2.9 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 15 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings).

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles allowed over 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

The Rams allowed at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, eight players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Rams last year, five players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Los Angeles allowed more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

The Rams allowed 24 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Rams allowed more than 100 rushing yards to just three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

Just two players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Rams last year.

