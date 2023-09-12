Tony Pollard Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will be up against the team with last year's 16th-ranked run defense, the New York Jets (121.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Pollard, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Pollard vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.27

15.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 88.47

88.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.62

0.62 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.00

21.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Pollard 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Pollard was eighth at his position (and 29th overall) in fantasy points, with 209.8 (13.1 per game).

Pollard picked up 20.2 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 14 carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Pollard picked up 32.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 8 versus the Chicago Bears.

In Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, Pollard posted 30.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last year), via this stat line: 15 carries, 80 yards; 6 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TDs.

Pollard picked up 0.8 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 6 yards -- in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Pollard accumulated 1.9 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 19 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders, his second-worst performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

In last year's action, New York did not allow a quarterback to total more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Jets allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, New York allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Jets last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against New York last season, four players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Jets allowed a touchdown reception to 14 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Jets allowed two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Jets gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

