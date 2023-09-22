Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Toledo Rockets and the Western Michigan Broncos.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Toledo: (-1600) | Western Michigan: (+860)

Toledo: (-1600) | Western Michigan: (+860) Spread: Toledo: -21.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +21.5 (-110)

Toledo: -21.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +21.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Toledo vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo has posted one win against the spread this year.

Toledo has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Western Michigan has one win against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 21.5-point underdog or more this year.

Western Michigan has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (95.6%)

Toledo vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is an underdog by 21.5 points against Toledo. Western Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Toledo is -110.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Over/Under

The Toledo-Western Michigan matchup on September 23 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Toledo vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Toledo-Western Michigan, Toledo is the favorite at -1600, and Western Michigan is +860.

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Toledo 40 32 16.7 35 51.0 1 3 Western Michigan 17.3 118 35.3 113 52.8 1 3

Bet $5 on Rockets vs. Broncos and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Toledo vs. Western Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.