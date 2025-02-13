Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 13

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Two of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.6 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-9) visit Anthony Edwards (fifth, 27.5 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-25) on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7.5 221.5 -270 +220

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (58.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 34 times over 53 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves have played 55 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 27 times out of 55 chances this season.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time this season (30 of 55 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has performed better at home, covering 20 times in 29 home games, and 14 times in 24 road games.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.6%) than road tilts (41.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 8-19-1 record) than away (.556, 15-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over more frequently at home (16 of 28, 57.1%) than on the road (14 of 27, 51.9%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.6 points, 5.1 boards and 6 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 11.9 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 56% from the floor.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.7 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Edwards provides the Timberwolves 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is sinking 65.3% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 14.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

The Timberwolves are receiving 11.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

Mike Conley averages 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is making 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

