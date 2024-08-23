Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (62-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-97)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-158) | CHW: (+134)

DET: (-158) | CHW: (+134) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-5, 5.28 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-12, 5.46 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Keider Montero (4-5) versus the White Sox and Chris Flexen (2-12). Montero's team is 7-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Montero's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 5-19-0 against the spread when Flexen starts. The White Sox have a 2-22 record in Flexen's 24 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -158, and Chicago is +134 playing at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The White Sox are -125 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +104.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on August 23, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 22 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 127 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 67-60-0 against the spread in their 127 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 116 total times this season. They've gone 24-92 in those games.

Chicago is 21-76 (winning just 21.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-63-4).

The White Sox have gone 51-73-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 100 hits and an OBP of .353 this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .483.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Matt Vierling has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .253.

Among qualifying batters, he is 68th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Vierling heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a walk.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .694, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Keith enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles and an RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .273 with a .323 OBP and 37 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has put up a slugging percentage of .396 and has 107 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .240 and with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 95th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .211. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .266.

His batting average ranks 136th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 138th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has racked up an on-base percentage of .313, a team-high for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .242 with 12 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/22/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/21/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/31/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/28/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/10/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/8/2023: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/3/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

