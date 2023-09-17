Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (69-79) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-81)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | LAA: (+102)

DET: (-120) | LAA: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

DET: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miguel Diaz (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jimmy Herget (Angels) - 1-3, 4.30 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Miguel Diaz and the Angels will counter with Herget (1-3, 4.30 ERA). Diaz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Last season Herget pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Herget's team was the underdog on the moneyline only one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (56.6%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Detroit is +126 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels, on September 17, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 17, or 58.6%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 14-11 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 147 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 75-72-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 31 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.8%).

Los Angeles is 28-42 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Angels have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-66-4).

The Angels have covered 45.9% of their games this season, going 68-80-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 131 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .449. He's batting .236 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 117th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Matt Vierling has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.

Zach McKinstry is batting .230 with a .302 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage is 126th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .324.

C.J. Cron is batting .252 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Zach Neto is hitting .226 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs. Angels Head to Head

9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/7/2022: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/6/2022: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2022: 10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/21/2022: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

