Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

On Wednesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (67-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-78)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: BSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | LAA: (+130)

DET: (-154) | LAA: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150)

DET: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Englert (Tigers) - 1-0, 5.95 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 4-11, 5.24 ERA

The probable starters are Mason Englert (1-0) for the Tigers and Griffin Canning (4-11) for the Angels. Englert pitched in one game with a spread last season and his team covered. Englert did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Angels have gone 13-12-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Angels have an 8-13 record in Canning's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Tigers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +130, and Detroit is -154 playing at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Angels are -150 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +125.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

Tigers versus Angels, on August 28, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 26, or 55.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 71-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 106 total times this season. They've gone 46-60 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Los Angeles has a 21-29 record (winning 42% of its games).

The Angels have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-63-8).

The Angels have a 73-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 105 hits and an OBP of .354, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Matt Vierling is batting .259 with 24 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualifying batters, he is 56th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Vierling brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

Colt Keith has hit 12 homers with a team-high .395 SLG this season.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 54 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .589.

Carpenter takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has put up a slugging percentage of .452 and has 114 hits, both team-high figures for the Angels. He's batting .256 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .347 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .374.

He is currently 67th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Taylor Ward is batting .238 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks while batting .212.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/17/2023: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

