Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-820) | Baylor: (+550)

Texas: (-820) | Baylor: (+550) Spread: Texas: -17 (-110) | Baylor: +17 (-110)

Texas: -17 (-110) | Baylor: +17 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs Baylor Betting Trends

Texas has posted one win against the spread this season.

Texas has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point favorites this season.

Texas has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

Baylor has but one win versus the spread this season.

One of Baylor's two games has gone over the point total.

Texas vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (83%)

Texas vs Baylor Point Spread

Texas is favored by 17 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -110.

Texas vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Texas-Baylor on September 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Texas vs Baylor Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas vs. Baylor reveal Texas as the favorite (-820) and Baylor as the underdog (+550).

Texas vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas 34 55 14.7 24 53.5 1 3 Baylor 24.7 93 23 66 52.5 1 3

Bet $5 on Longhorns vs. Bears and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.