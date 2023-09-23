FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
Texas vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Baylor Bears.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas vs Baylor Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas: (-820) | Baylor: (+550)
  • Spread: Texas: -17 (-110) | Baylor: +17 (-110)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs Baylor Betting Trends

  • Texas has posted one win against the spread this season.
  • Texas has yet to win ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 17-point favorites this season.
  • Texas has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.
  • Baylor has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • One of Baylor's two games has gone over the point total.

Texas vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (83%)

Texas vs Baylor Point Spread

Texas is favored by 17 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Baylor, the underdog, is -110.

Texas vs Baylor Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Texas-Baylor on September 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Texas vs Baylor Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Texas vs. Baylor reveal Texas as the favorite (-820) and Baylor as the underdog (+550).

Texas vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Texas345514.72453.513
Baylor24.793236652.513

