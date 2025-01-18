Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

SEC action on Saturday will see the the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (63.6%)

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is 11-6-0 ATS this year.

The Volunteers own a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-3-0) than they do on the road (2-2-0).

Last year, the Commodores were 7-11-0 at home against the spread (.389 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Tennessee has won twice against the spread in conference games this year.

Vanderbilt has won once against the spread in SEC action this year.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite 12 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Volunteers have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -295 or better on the moneyline.

Vanderbilt is 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Commodores have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 74.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +326 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and is giving up 57.8 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier paces Tennessee, putting up 18.2 points per game (59th in the country).

Vanderbilt's +256 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.4 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (67th in college basketball).

Jason Edwards' team-leading 17.1 points per game rank him 104th in the nation.

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. They are pulling down 36.2 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.4 per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 41st in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Commodores are 197th in college basketball at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Devin leads the Commodores with 8.2 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball).

Tennessee averages 101.2 points per 100 possessions (71st in college basketball), while giving up 76 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Commodores rank 37th in college basketball with 104.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

