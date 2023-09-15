Tennessee vs Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers face the Florida Gators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-230) | Florida: (+188)

Tennessee: (-230) | Florida: (+188) Spread: Tennessee: -5.5 (-112) | Florida: +5.5 (-108)

Tennessee: -5.5 (-112) | Florida: +5.5 (-108) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Trends

Tennessee hasn won once against the spread this season.

Tennessee has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Tennessee game has hit the over this season.

Florida is winless against the spread this year.

No Florida game has hit the over this season.

Tennessee vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (79.2%)

Tennessee vs Florida Point Spread

Florida is an underdog by 5.5 points against Tennessee. Florida is -108 to cover the spread, and Tennessee is -112.

Tennessee vs Florida Over/Under

The over/under for Tennessee-Florida on September 16 is 56.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Tennessee vs Florida Moneyline

Florida is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -230 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Florida Points Insights

The Volunteers' average implied point total last season was 10.3 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (41.3 implied points on average compared to 31 implied points in this game).

Last season, Tennessee outscored its implied point total for this matchup (31) 12 times.

The average implied point total last season for the Gators (34.2) is 8.2 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (26).

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Florida analysis on FanDuel Research.