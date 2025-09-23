T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), tight end T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (246.7 yards allowed per game).

Is Hockenson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

T.J. Hockenson Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.95

38.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Hockenson is currently the 17th-ranked fantasy player (193rd overall), posting 13.6 total fantasy points (4.5 per game).

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hockenson reeled in five balls on six targets for 49 yardsone touchdown, good for 10.9 fantasy points.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs versus them in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Steelers have given up a TD catch by four players this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Steelers this year.

